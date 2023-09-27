WTAMU Department of Education and Cornette Library discuss collaborative efforts between librarians and teachers

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Students pursuing education attended a seminar to discuss the role of librarians and how they can be a resource to teachers.

“As a special education teacher, collaboration was always important because a lot of times we feel alone so working in a university where I get to collaborate with teachers is awesome,” said Dr. Jennifer Denham, instructor of education at WTAMU.

Librarians wear many hats while playing a vital role in making sure students get a quality education.

“It has kind of been on my mind that sometimes teachers don’t always understand what their school librarian can do for them and I wanted to find a way to try to get that knowledge out to them faster and earlier,” said Kelly Hoppe, outreach and instruction at the WTAMU Cornette Library.

Dr. Denham believes librarians are an under utilized resource educators have.

“Maybe there is a student that’s struggling and they are just not sure how to help, they can help but we can also help the librarians,” said Dr. Denham.

The presentation also provided insight on how teachers can become librarians by obtaining a masters degree.

“In order to be a school librarian in Texas, you have to be a classroom teacher first, a certified classroom teacher, you have to have two years of teaching experience, so yeah this is right on their pathway if that’s what they decide to do,” said Hoppe.

Students also learned how librarians provide for the classroom.

“I see all of the classes, pre-k through 12th, once a week, so I get to work with all of the ages and I work with lots of teachers with their lessons and pulling books for the lessons that they are already doing in their classrooms,” said Leslie Whitaker, librarian for Claude ISD.

Over 100 WT students attended the presentation and left with a different perspective on what it takes to be a librarian. WT hopes the presentation will help other educators in Texas.

“The librarians on the panel today submitted a proposal to present on this topic at the Texas Library Association annual conference in April and our proposal was accepted. So we will be presenting on this in April and hopefully the presentation will encourage other programs like this to develop across the state of Texas and all of our teachers will go into their first teaching experiences already knowing what a school librarian can do for them and they’ll know how to collaborate with the school librarian right off the bat,” said Hoppe.

