Warm Late September Outlook

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Cool mornings continue in our outlook with afternoon temperatures still managing to climb to around 90 degrees. This pattern will hold trough Friday. Like yesterday, a few very isolated storms may pop up by evening but coverage will be quite sparse and only a few fortunate locations will receive any rain. Starting this weekend, we will keep an eye on the dryline that may become active and trigger some scattered storms for several evenings in a row. Temps should back down a bit with highs in the 80s this weekend through most of next week.

