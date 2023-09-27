Who's Hiring?
Warm and Breezy

Warm and Breezy
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Conditions look to stay warm here for the next few days with winds unfortunately picking up the later we go in the week. For today, overnight showers move out early, then we could see another round of isolated activity late this afternoon into the evening hours. Expect a brief shower and a rumble of thunder or two if you find yourself in the same place a storm forms. Better rain chances still look to be on tap going into the weekend and into next week.

