Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/28 and 9/29

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here are the games TPSN will livestream on September 28 and 29.

WATCH

You can watch the Canadian vs Randall game on Thursday at 7 p.m. online here.

You can also watch the game on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch the Caprock vs Amarillo High game online here on Friday at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Hereford vs West Plains game online here on Friday at 7 p.m.

All of these games are available on the NewsChannel 10 Plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

LISTEN

You can listen to the Canadian vs Randall game on Thursday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Caprock vs Amarillo High game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Hereford vs West Plains game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Abilene High game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Andrews game on Friday at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE.

REPLAY

You can watch a replay of the Caprock vs Amarillo High game on Saturday at 1 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

You can watch a replay of the Hereford vs West Plains game on Saturday at 4 p.m. on 10Too (Suddenlink channel 6 or 10.2).

To find NewsChannel 10 on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, search “NewsChannel 10 Amarillo” and download the app named “NewsChannel 10 Plus.”

To view the full live stream schedule for high school football, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

