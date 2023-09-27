Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough has broken left fibula, the 3rd season in a row with significant injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough was set to have surgery Tuesday on a broken left fibula that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

Coach Joey McGuire said Monday that Shough will be out at least six to eight weeks.

It is the third season in a row since joining the Red Raiders that Shough will miss significant time because of an injury. The sixth-year senior was hurt in the first quarter of their loss at West Virginia on Saturday, when his lower leg was put in an air cast before he was carted off the field.

Shough (pronounced 'shuck') transferred to Texas Tech after starting for Oregon during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when the Ducks won the Pac-12 championship game. He broke his collarbone in his fourth game with the Red Raiders in 2021, then re-injured that shoulder in his last year's opener and missed six more games.

In four games this season for Tech, Shough has completed 67 of 111 passes (60.4%) for 746 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has run for 149 yards and two more TDs. He had three interceptions and lost a fumble in a 38-30 loss in Week 2 to Oregon, his former team.

Behren Morton is expected to take over as the starter when Texas Tech (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) hosts league newcomer Houston on Saturday.

Morton has completed 21 of 50 passes for 230 yards with three TDs and one interception in his two games this season. He made four starts as a redshirt freshman last season when Shough was hurt.

