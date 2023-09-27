Temperatures Up Rain Chance Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will be well above average the next couple of days. The average high for Amarillo is 81° and forecast highs are near 90° through the workweek. BY the weekend highs drop back to the mid-80s. Late in the day on Wednesday there is a small chance of a few showers or thundershowers late in the day. The the chance for scattered storms increases a bit for the weekend and next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.