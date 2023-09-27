Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Temperatures Up Rain Chance Up

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will be well above average the next couple of days. The average high for Amarillo is 81° and forecast highs are near 90° through the workweek. BY the weekend highs drop back to the mid-80s. Late in the day on Wednesday there is a small chance of a few showers or thundershowers late in the day. The the chance for scattered storms increases a bit for the weekend and next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Joseph Gunter, booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold for kidnapping charges...
Gray County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old from Ohio
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Police: Teen wanted for Arizona murders shoots, kills 18-year-old in Clovis
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found

Latest News

Temperatures Up Rain Chance Up
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons, Scattered Storms
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Warm Week, Slight Storm Chances
Shelden Web Graphic
Spotty Showers