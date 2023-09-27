SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Shawn Roof, Mike Moffitt, Adam Cummings and Mike Roden

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Shawn Roof, Mike Moffitt, Adam Cummings and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Shawn Roof, Sod Poodles Manager:

Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof tells us about team’s game two loss, going into the final game of the Texas League Championship and the season and more!

Mike Moffitt, Amarillo High Volleyball Head Coach:

Amarillo High volleyball head coach Mike Moffitt gives us a midseason update, how they prepare to be a defensively strong team and more!

Adam Cummings, West Plains Football Head Coach:

West Plains football head coach Adam Cummings talks to us about the West Plains match up with Hereford, what a win before district play would mean to the team and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden talks to us about upcoming football match ups, how to tune in to the games and more!

