Sod Poodles fall short in game two of the Texas League Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell short to the Arkansas Travelers 5-6 on Tuesday night, bringing them to a third and final game for the Texas League Championship.

This is the second appearance in the the Texas League Championship series for the Sod Poodles, with the first coming back in 2019.

The third and final game will be played right here in Amarillo at Hodgetown.

The Sod Poodles had a strong start to the game. Camden Duzenack brought in the first point of the game with a home run early on.

Things turned south in the fourth inning when Arkansas hit back-to-back home runs to bring the score to 2-1. They eventually stretched their lead to 5-1.

In the next few innings, the Soddies really stepped it up. Seth Beer’s home run would eventually tie the score back at 5-5.

Unfortunately, Leo Rivas’ first home run of the postseason gave Arkansas the final point they needed to secure the win.

The winner-take-all game will take place at 7:05 tomorrow night at Hodgetown, where one team will be crowned the victor of the Texas League Championship.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.