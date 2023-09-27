Police asking for public’s help 1 year after murder of 19-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is still investigating the murder of 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz, who was shot and killed one year ago today.

On Sept. 27, 2022, police responded to the 4300 block of Canton Avenue for reports of gunfire at an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found Ruiz with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit took over the investigation and are still searching for suspects in the murder.

One week after Ruiz’s death, a $5,000 reward was issued for information in this case. The reward is still being offered by the Lubbock Crime Line. Those with information those involved in this shooting can call the Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

