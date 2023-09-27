Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man dead after police say he was hit by car in Clovis

A man is dead after police said he was hit by a car Thursday morning in Clovis.
A man is dead after police said he was hit by a car Thursday morning in Clovis.(KCBD)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man is dead after police said he was hit by a car Thursday morning in Clovis.

Today about 6:53 a.m., Clovis Police Department were called about a car vs. person incident near the intersection of 5th and Walnut, according to a press release.

Officers and EMS responded to the call and saw an injured man, identified as 54-year-old Joseph Sandoval, in the roadway, officials said.

Sandoval was taken to a hospital for treatment but passed away due to his injuries.

The driver of the car was on scene when officers arrived. He has been cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

CPD’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the...
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Police: Teen wanted for Arizona murders shoots, kills 18-year-old in Clovis
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police increase reward for information on March homicide
A Dallas man wanted for shooting four people in Dallas is in the Donley County Jail facing a $2...
Man wanted out of Dallas for shooting four people arrested in Donley County

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo police: Help identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
VIDEO: Amarillo police: Help identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
VIDEO: Amarillo police: Help identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card
VIDEO: Sod Poodles fall short in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship
VIDEO: Sod Poodles fall short in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship
VIDEO: Shawn Roof postgame interview after Game 2 loss
VIDEO: Shawn Roof postgame interview after Game 2 loss