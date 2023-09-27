Man dead after police say he was hit by car in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man is dead after police said he was hit by a car Thursday morning in Clovis.

Today about 6:53 a.m., Clovis Police Department were called about a car vs. person incident near the intersection of 5th and Walnut, according to a press release.

Officers and EMS responded to the call and saw an injured man, identified as 54-year-old Joseph Sandoval, in the roadway, officials said.

Sandoval was taken to a hospital for treatment but passed away due to his injuries.

The driver of the car was on scene when officers arrived. He has been cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

CPD’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.