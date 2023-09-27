Isolated Storms This Evening

Afternoon temperatures have jumped back into the low 90s today as our cool mornings and warm afternoon pattern continues. A few popcorn storms are developing, but this activity will be hit and miss with many locations staying completely dry. The areas that are affected by the storms may see a brief bout of rain and thunder before skies clear later this evening. We expect another cool morning tomorrow, but afternoon temps will be similar to today with low 90s returning tomorrow and Friday. This weekend will bring a pattern shift which will be more favorable for evening storms. At the same time, temperatures should ease back into the 80s starting this weekend and lasting most of next week.

