Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Isolated Storms This Evening

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Afternoon temperatures have jumped back into the low 90s today as our cool mornings and warm afternoon pattern continues. A few popcorn storms are developing, but this activity will be hit and miss with many locations staying completely dry. The areas that are affected by the storms may see a brief bout of rain and thunder before skies clear later this evening. We expect another cool morning tomorrow, but afternoon temps will be similar to today with low 90s returning tomorrow and Friday. This weekend will bring a pattern shift which will be more favorable for evening storms. At the same time, temperatures should ease back into the 80s starting this weekend and lasting most of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the...
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Police: Teen wanted for Arizona murders shoots, kills 18-year-old in Clovis
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police increase reward for information on March homicide
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Warm Late September Outlook
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Dave's 4:00 P.M. Weather Cut In
Shelden has spotty rain chances and warm temperatures for your day today!
Wednesday Outlook 9/27
Shelden Web Graphic
Warm and Breezy