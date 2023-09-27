Discovery Center opens registration for ‘Spooktacular’ science camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has opened registration for its Halloween-themed science camp.

The center’s Spooktacular Day Camp will take place Oct. 6 and Oct. 9. Organizers say the pre-K camp will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon, while K-4 will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Campers will explore how science isn’t scary with slime, sci-fi, spiders and more.

Classes will be separated into age-appropriate pairings for the best learning environment, according to officials.

To register for the event or for more information, visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.