Discovery Center opens registration for ‘Spooktacular’ science camp

The Don Harrington Discovery Center has opened registration for its Halloween-themed science...
The Don Harrington Discovery Center has opened registration for its Halloween-themed science camp.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center has opened registration for its Halloween-themed science camp.

The center’s Spooktacular Day Camp will take place Oct. 6 and Oct. 9. Organizers say the pre-K camp will be held from 9:00 a.m. until noon, while K-4 will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Campers will explore how science isn’t scary with slime, sci-fi, spiders and more.

Classes will be separated into age-appropriate pairings for the best learning environment, according to officials.

To register for the event or for more information, visit the Don Harrington Discovery Center website.

