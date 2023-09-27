Who's Hiring?
Amarillo roofing company works to finish Perryton roofs before winter weather

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been nearly four months since a tornado ripped through Perryton, and dozens of homes are still in need of repairs.

When an Amarillo company, Roof Spotters Inc., heard about the tornado, they rushed to help those who needed it most.

President LeLand Long along with eight of his men have been aiding the Perryton community ever since.

“As soon as I got there I was overwhelmed; there was too much to do, I didn’t know where to start, didn’t know who to help,” said Long.

Still, Long and his workers pushed through and have provided $175,000 in aid, building 20 roofs so far.

“People from Perryton started contacting us, they started chasing us down in Perryton saying, ‘I have a need, I’ve got a blue tarp on my house, my house is still leaking and we’re desperate,’” said Long.

As more people needed help, community members and nonprofits offered to fund some of the roofs, allowing them to start on 11 more houses which should be finished by the end of this week.

“It’s not enough. There’s still blue tarps all over the place, these people have no insurance, they’re financially in dire need and we need to help,” Long said.

The company will complete at least 20 more houses by November, but are hoping to secure funds to finish 30.

“We’re very blessed to have him, you know have his passion our city and tornado victims need,” said Disaster Relief Coordinator for Perryton Natha Fatheree.

It’s a reminder that for those in Perryton, the disaster still goes on.

Fatheree says the city continues to be in need of monetary donations as well as material needs for houses, such as roofing material, tarps, windows and doors.

