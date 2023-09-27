Amarillo police: Help identify suspect accused of using a stolen credit card

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help identifying a woman who is accused of using a stolen credit card.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the suspect was seen using the stolen credit card in the 9000 block of I-40 W.

The card was taken during a car burglary. Police said the suspect had left the scene in a silver Tahoe.

If you have any information on this case or know who this woman is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

