West Texas A&M Josh Lynn addresses the media after nail-biting loss

VIDEO: West Texas A&M Josh Lynn addresses the media after nail-biting loss
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes traveled to Midland to take on the UT - Permian Basin Falcons this past weekend in their second game of Lonestar Conference action.

It was a thrilling game between the Buffs and Falcons, a shootout with WT true freshman quarterback Kanon Gibson posting 320 total yards (197 passing, 123 rushing).

The Buffs ultimately fell short in overtime 41-40, failing on a two-point conversion attempt to try and win the game.

“We’re a new program. We’re a new staff. We’re a new identity. If you don’t go in there and try to play for the win, what precedence are we setting for our football players and our program and our school?” Buffs head coach Josh Lynn said.

“[We] came up short. Disappointed obviously. Really disappointed, but there’s a lot more good takeaways from that game than there are bad. I’m really excited about the rest of the season here.”

A matchup with Western Oregon awaits, with West Texas A&M looking to avenge last year’s loss.

“They’re a big physical football team. Really well coached. I know when you look at the teams that we played, this will be the biggest up front. Both offense and defensive line. What really sticks out to me is their physical culture.” Lynn said.

The Buffaloes will take the field on Saturday against the Wolves at 7:00 p.m. over at Buffalo Stadium.

