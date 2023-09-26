Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warm Week, Slight Storm Chances

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Will are in a steady weather routine tis week which will consist of very cool mornings, but very warm afternoons. Lows will generally be in the upper 50s to 60, with afternoons hitting right at the 90 degree mark. Sunshine will prevail, however, a few scattered storms are likely this evening and then again starting this weekend. A fairly strong cold front may be on the horizon for mid next week which may bring some cooler weather as we start October.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
Joseph Gunter, booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold for kidnapping charges...
Gray County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old from Ohio
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Spotty Showers
Rain chances back in the forecast? Shelden has the details!
Shelden's Tuesday Outlook 9/26
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Warming Up
Warming Up