Warm Week, Slight Storm Chances

Will are in a steady weather routine tis week which will consist of very cool mornings, but very warm afternoons. Lows will generally be in the upper 50s to 60, with afternoons hitting right at the 90 degree mark. Sunshine will prevail, however, a few scattered storms are likely this evening and then again starting this weekend. A fairly strong cold front may be on the horizon for mid next week which may bring some cooler weather as we start October.

