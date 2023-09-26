Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Sunny and warm conditions lie ahead for our Tuesday. We’ll see highs in the mid-80°s to low 90°s with southerly winds at 5-15 mph. This afternoon, some spotty showers and storms will be possible mainly down off to the southwest. There is a low-end chance we see showers move further east. Sunny weather and above average temps continue through the work week, but rain chances do look to return this weekend!

