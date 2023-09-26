Sunny and warm conditions lie ahead for our Tuesday. We’ll see highs in the mid-80°s to low 90°s with southerly winds at 5-15 mph. This afternoon, some spotty showers and storms will be possible mainly down off to the southwest. There is a low-end chance we see showers move further east. Sunny weather and above average temps continue through the work week, but rain chances do look to return this weekend!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.