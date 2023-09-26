SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with West Plains, WTAMU and Palo Duro on Sports Drive LIVE at X- Steakhouse
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the third Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.
Preston caught up with Kaitlyn Cornelius on West Plains volleyball:
Kendra Potts updates us on WTAMU volleyball:
Head Coach Eric Mims talks with us on Palo Duro football:
President and General Manager Tony Ensor and Manager Shawn Roof talk to us about the Sod Poodles run for the championship!
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.