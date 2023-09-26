Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with West Plains, WTAMU and Palo Duro on Sports Drive LIVE at X- Steakhouse

SPORTS DRIVE: West Plains volleyball coach Kaitlyn Cornelius
SPORTS DRIVE: West Plains volleyball coach Kaitlyn Cornelius
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the third Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.

Preston caught up with Kaitlyn Cornelius on West Plains volleyball:

Kendra Potts updates us on WTAMU volleyball:

Head Coach Eric Mims talks with us on Palo Duro football:

President and General Manager Tony Ensor and Manager Shawn Roof talk to us about the Sod Poodles run for the championship!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
A teen died early this morning in the hospital, after being shot Saturday night.
Teen dies in hospital after Saturday night shooting in Clovis
Sod Poodles win game one over Travelers
Sod Poodles take Game 1 over the Travelers, could win championship Tuesday at HODGETOWN
Amarillo Police says a man has been arrested for trespassing after hours at Amarillo College...
Amarillo Police: Man arrested for trespassing with deadly weapon after hours at Amarillo College
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Naron, Andy Cavalier and Chris Caray
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Naron, Andy Cavalier and Chris Caray
Game Face 2023
Game Face Contest
Tascosa versus Caprock
TPSN to Livestream Tascosa versus Caprock District Volleyball
SPORTS DRIVE: Sod Poodles GM and President Tony Ensor and Manager Shawn Roof
SPORTS DRIVE: Sod Poodles GM and President Tony Ensor and Manager Shawn Roof