Ruben on the Road: Boys Ranch theater highlights importance of extracurriculars

By Ruben Flores
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS RANCH, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben heads to Boys Ranch and meets up with the theater program to learn about the importance of extracurricular activities.

Theatre director Holly Kemp says the theatre production class works on the school’s actual theater productions and the one-act play contest in the spring.

Right now, the class is working on their fall show and are doing fall show auditions.

“So this one will be performed for the ranch and the schools. We tend to not invite too many people off of ranch for this, but it’s usually for the ranch in particular and it gives them some experience performing for a live audience,” said Kemp.

Laura Acosta, a senior at Boys Ranch High School, says if one puts in the time and work, a lot of things will come out of it. Even to go for it in college, she says to just make sure to take advantage of adults that can help one pursue it after high school.

“But I mean, the memories, the experience, just having that alone is already a lot. And you know, if you pursue it, I mean that’s even better,” said Acosta.

Senior Deginet Barnett says he’s terrified of performing on stage, and the class has helped him learn that he can do it and get over his fear of performing on stage. Now, he feels he can just go up on stage and do whatever he needs to do.

“It’s important to take advantage of it because you get a lot of one-on-one time with your teacher and director, and they can help you with whatever you need help with because it’s such a small school,” said Barnett.

Because they live on campus, Barnett says they can stay a little bit later and they can take advantage of that to get some extra work in.

Kemp says she thinks programs that help get kids off the ranch and out in the world participating in things are important to remind them that there is life outside of Boys Ranch.

“There’s things to look forward to, plans to make, goals to set for themselves that are going to be after ranch, and things that they can do once this is not their whole life anymore,” said Kemp.

