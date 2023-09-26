Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Police: Teen wanted for Arizona murders shoots, kills 18-year-old in Clovis

Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old boy wanted for two murders in Arizona and accused of another murder in Clovis.

On Saturday just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of Grand Avenue Homes in Clovis. Police dispatch had received multiple calls stating someone had been shot.

Emergency crews arrived and found 18-year-old Izayah Montano with two gunshot wounds. Montano was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he died from his injuries the following day.

Witnesses told investigators they heard the gunshots, saw Montano fall to the ground and watched an unknown person run away.

Upon further investigation, authorities identified an unnamed 17-year-old boy as a suspect in the shooting. The juvenile had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Pima County, Arizona. He was wanted for two counts of 1st degree felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and one count of minor in possession of a firearm.

The 17-year-old was located and arrested on the Arizona warrant. He is being held in a juvenile detention facility awaiting his arraignment.

The Clovis Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about this shooting to contact the station at (575)769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously via the tip411 program and to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575)763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
Joseph Gunter, booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold for kidnapping charges...
Gray County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old from Ohio
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Latest News

A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B
Senate Bill 379 to bring relief to nonprofits, low-income residents
VIDEO: Senate Bill 379 to bring relief to nonprofits, low-income residents
Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Jeffery Darryl Hogg
Overton principal arrested in connection with paddling of student
Mrs. Bell’s centennial celebration will be on October 4th and she has requested to receive 100...
Texas World War II veteran requests 100 cards for 100th birthday