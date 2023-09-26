Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with using job to apprehend, forcibly commit ex-girlfriend

Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.
Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.(DAUPHIN COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was charged with felony strangulation and several misdemeanors after he used his position in law enforcement to forcibly restrain and involuntarily commit his ex-girlfriend to a psychiatric facility, according to court documents.

Ronald K. Davis, 37, was also charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, official oppression, and recklessly endangering another person. The charges stem from Aug. 21, when he petitioned for an involuntary mental health commitment for his ex-girlfriend, saying she was suicidal based on text messages he received.

Davis then used the approved commitment document to restrain her without authorization from his supervisor, according to a police affidavit.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that Davis was suspended without pay after the charges were filed on Thursday.

Jay Nigrini, an attorney for Davis, said that he was troubled by Davis being denied bail and had filed a motion to get him released on bail.

“We are confident once all of the facts come to light, Mr. Davis committed no crime but was seeking to protect a troubled young woman who was in need of immediate medical attention,” he said in a phone interview Monday.

Davis located the woman and did not explain to her why she was being restrained, leading to a physical altercation in which he drove her to the ground and subdued her, according to the charging documents. The woman was committed to a psychiatric facility for 72 hours.

The charging documents state that the text messages Davis used to secure the official documentation were part of a larger context that “revealed her frustration with Trooper Davis and his controlling behavior (and her desire to break off the relationship), not a true desire to harm herself.”

Trooper Davis’ omission was critical in the securing of the Involuntary Mental Health Commitment, the affidavit said.

Davis has been a state trooper since 2015 and is stationed in Jonestown, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
A teen died early this morning in the hospital, after being shot Saturday night.
Teen dies in hospital after Saturday night shooting in Clovis
Sod Poodles win game one over Travelers
Sod Poodles take Game 1 over the Travelers, could win championship Tuesday at HODGETOWN
Amarillo Police says a man has been arrested for trespassing after hours at Amarillo College...
Amarillo Police: Man arrested for trespassing with deadly weapon after hours at Amarillo College
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found

Latest News

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Powerball jackpot
The Shawnee Tribe has officially broke group on a $70 million expansion of Golden Mesa Casino.
Oklahoma Panhandle’s only casino breaks ground on $70 million expansion including a hotel
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan ties the knot with Sky Daily 2 months after engagement, reports say