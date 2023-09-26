Online registration for Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild ‘Buddy Walk’ ends Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Online registration for the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild’s 22nd Buddy Walk ends this Thursday.
The Buddy Walk will take place Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave.
Event organizers say the Buddy Walk was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society and has become a premier advocacy event for Down Syndrome. The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild has hosted the walk in Amarillo since 2002.
The walk will be half a mile around Sam Houston and will feature free food, music, face painting, a petting zoo hosted by the Highland Park FFA program and more.
Organizers say public service heroes will also be on-site with equipment for attendees to see or explore, including a fire department truck, bomb squad equipment and more.
Online registration for the event ends Thursday at 10:00 p.m.
Registration fees for the event are:
- Adult (16 and over): $25, includes shirt
- Child (15 and under): $15, includes shirt
- Individual with Down Syndrome: Free, includes shirt
- Best Buddy Registration: $250 premium registration includes shirt and special donor gift
- Registration without shirt: Free
To register for the Buddy Walk or for more information, visit the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild website.
