Online registration for Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild ‘Buddy Walk’ ends Thursday

Online registration for the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild’s 22nd Buddy Walk ends this Thursday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Online registration for the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild’s 22nd Buddy Walk ends this Thursday.

The Buddy Walk will take place Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave.

Event organizers say the Buddy Walk was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society and has become a premier advocacy event for Down Syndrome. The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild has hosted the walk in Amarillo since 2002.

The walk will be half a mile around Sam Houston and will feature free food, music, face painting, a petting zoo hosted by the Highland Park FFA program and more.

Organizers say public service heroes will also be on-site with equipment for attendees to see or explore, including a fire department truck, bomb squad equipment and more.

Online registration for the event ends Thursday at 10:00 p.m.

Registration fees for the event are:

  • Adult (16 and over): $25, includes shirt
  • Child (15 and under): $15, includes shirt
  • Individual with Down Syndrome: Free, includes shirt
  • Best Buddy Registration: $250 premium registration includes shirt and special donor gift
  • Registration without shirt: Free

To register for the Buddy Walk or for more information, visit the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild website.

