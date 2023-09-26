Oklahoma Panhandle’s only casino breaks ground on $70 million expansion including a hotel

GUYMON, Okla. – The Shawnee Tribe has officially broken ground on a $70 million expansion of Golden Mesa Casino, located two miles southwest of Guymon.

The expansion project will include a recreational vehicle park, renovations to the bar and restaurant and doubling the size of the casino floor.

“Our gaming floor is currently around 20 thousand square feet, so we are going to double it to 40 thousand, roughly 1,100 slot machines, 10 table games,” Scott Sparks, general manager, Golden Mesa Casino says.

Sparks says the most notable renovation is a new hotel on the property.

“Most of our customers that come from Amarillo and Texas and surrounding areas they stay in town that limits what they can do here, if they wanna have a beverage and they don’t wanna drive back to town it changes the complexity entirely,” said Sparks.

Sparks says it will be an ‘upper-class’ hotel.

“I don’t think there will be anything in this part of the country that will even touch it,” said Sparks.

“If you would’ve told me four years ago we would be building a $70 million hotel and casino expansion, I wouldn’t of believed you,” said Ben Barnes, chief, Shawnee Tribe.

Barnes believed it would be at least seven years before any expansion, not four.

When Golden Mesa Casino opened in 2019, it brought in about 175 jobs and about $4 million in annual payroll, while also creating a tourism and entertainment destination for the whole region.

With the expansion, there will be up to 75 new jobs and during the construction phase there will be even more employees onsite

“You’re talking 200 to 300 employees that’s going to be here in our area and construction workers for over a year, so that’s a solid investment in our economy right there,” said Micheal Shannon, interim city manager, City of Guymon.

The casino will remain open during the expansion project, with an anticipated completion of Spring of 2025.

