Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Mariners come into matchup with the Astros on losing streak

The Seattle Mariners look to end a three-game skid when they play the Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Astros (85-71, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-71, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (11-8, 3.44 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (14-7, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 207 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -124, Astros +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head into a matchup against the Houston Astros as losers of three straight games.

Seattle has an 84-71 record overall and a 41-33 record in home games. The Mariners have gone 62-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has gone 46-29 in road games and 85-71 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the 11th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 13-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 28 home runs, 77 walks and 109 RBI while hitting .281 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

Astros: Michael Brantley: day-to-day (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
Joseph Gunter, booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold for kidnapping charges...
Gray County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old from Ohio
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto...
Vintage Verlander silences Seattle as Astros top M’s 5-1 to open key series in playoff race
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Whistleblowers who reported Texas AG Ken Paxton to FBI want court to continue lawsuit
Houston Texans
Texans look to build on first win after putting everything together to beat Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL divisional round playoff...
Cowboys are having issues in the red zone with Ezekiel Elliott, Pats set to visit
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the first inning of a baseball...
102-loss Royals have turned out to be quite the spoilers against playoff-chasing Astros