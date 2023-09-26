Man wanted out of Dallas for shooting four people arrested in Donley County

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dallas man wanted for shooting four people in Dallas is in the Donley County Jail facing a $2 million bond for first-degree murder.

Donley County Sheriff Butch Blackburn said a Hall County deputy followed the wanted man’s car into Donley County until Blackburn arrived to stop 27-year-old Jeremiah Moore.

According to Dallas authorities, Moore shot three people on Monday, leaving one dead. Moore then went to a car wash and shot another person.

Local authorities caught him around 8 p.m. Monday, just hours after the shootings.

