Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man wanted out of Dallas for shooting four people arrested in Donley County

By Shelby Truelock and Kevin Welch
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dallas man wanted for shooting four people in Dallas is in the Donley County Jail facing a $2 million bond for first-degree murder.

Donley County Sheriff Butch Blackburn said a Hall County deputy followed the wanted man’s car into Donley County until Blackburn arrived to stop 27-year-old Jeremiah Moore.

According to Dallas authorities, Moore shot three people on Monday, leaving one dead. Moore then went to a car wash and shot another person.

Local authorities caught him around 8 p.m. Monday, just hours after the shootings.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died
Joseph Gunter, booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold for kidnapping charges...
Gray County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old from Ohio
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90

Latest News

Amarillo officials talk on Hollywood road wastewater treatment facility improvement project
Amarillo officials talk on Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Facility improvement project
This will mark the 15th year of the festival, but all proceeds will go directly to the city’s...
Canadian River Beach Club’s Calf Fry Festival to benefit Perryton tornado relief
Many people in Amarillo may grab a pre-game or post-game drink or bite to eat in Amarillo’s...
Downtown Amarillo businesses see big impact during Sod Poodles championship
Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the...
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair