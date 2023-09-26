Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Inmate serving sentence for capital murder has died

Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Shayla Angeline Boniello, 32, of Rockdale was sentenced to life in prison without parole.(Milam County Jail)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - An inmate serving time at the TDCJ’s Mark W. Michael Unit for capital murder has died.

A representative with TDCJ says Shayla Boniello died on Saturday, September 23.

Officials say staff at the Michael Unit found the inmate and life-saving measures were initiated.

The inmate was transported to a hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Boniello pleaded guilty to the killing of 20-month-old Patricia Ann Rader on Dec. 3, 2018, at a home in Rockdale.

They were sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

A statement from TDCJ on Monday did not share how Boniello died.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
Joseph Gunter, booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold for kidnapping charges...
Gray County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old from Ohio
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Latest News

The Curry County Health Council and United Way of Eastern New Mexico will hold a recovery walk...
Curry County Health Council, United Way of Eastern New Mexico to hold recovery walk
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police increase reward for information on March homicide
Hobbs city leaders praised the effectiveness of its baby box, after young boy's life was saved...
‘Tremendous victory:’ Baby boy saved in Hobbs through Safe Haven Baby Box
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Police: Teen wanted for Arizona murders shoots, kills 18-year-old in Clovis
The Shawnee Tribe has officially broke group on a $70 million expansion of Golden Mesa Casino.
Oklahoma Panhandle’s only casino breaks ground on $70 million expansion including a hotel