Curry County Health Council, United Way of Eastern New Mexico to hold recovery walk

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Health Council and United Way of Eastern New Mexico will hold a recovery walk this Thursday.

The walk will take place at Green Acres Park from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The walk celebrates the gains made by those in recovery from substance use disorder.

There will be speakers, prizes and more.

