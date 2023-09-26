Curry County Health Council, United Way of Eastern New Mexico to hold recovery walk
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Health Council and United Way of Eastern New Mexico will hold a recovery walk this Thursday.
The walk will take place at Green Acres Park from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The walk celebrates the gains made by those in recovery from substance use disorder.
There will be speakers, prizes and more.
