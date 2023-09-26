Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Curry County Health Council, United Way of Eastern New Mexico to hold recovery walk

The Curry County Health Council and United Way of Eastern New Mexico will hold a recovery walk...
The Curry County Health Council and United Way of Eastern New Mexico will hold a recovery walk this Thursday. (Source: Curry County Health Council)(Curry County Health Council)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Health Council and United Way of Eastern New Mexico will hold a recovery walk this Thursday.

The walk will take place at Green Acres Park from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The walk celebrates the gains made by those in recovery from substance use disorder.

There will be speakers, prizes and more.

The Curry County Health Council and United Way of Eastern New Mexico will hold a recovery walk...
The Curry County Health Council and United Way of Eastern New Mexico will hold a recovery walk this Thursday. (Source: Curry County Health Council)(Curry County Health Council)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
Joseph Gunter, booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold for kidnapping charges...
Gray County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old from Ohio
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Latest News

Ruben heads to Boys Ranch and meets up with the theater program to learn about the importance...
Ruben on the Road: Boys Ranch theater highlights importance of extracurriculars
City of Amarillo logo
Amarillo Municipal Court closed Thursday for server maintenance
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Amarillo police increase reward for information on March homicide
Hobbs city leaders praised the effectiveness of its baby box, after young boy's life was saved...
‘Tremendous victory:’ Baby boy saved in Hobbs through Safe Haven Baby Box