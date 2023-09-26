Who's Hiring?
Cool Mornings, Warm Afternoons, Scattered Storms

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
We will watch a few very isolated storms drift into our area from New Mexico this evening. At any specific location, however, chances for significant rain are low with only brief hit and miss activity at best. Skies will then clear overnight and temps will drop back into that lovely upper 50 to 60 degree range we have been enjoying by morning. The theme for the rest of the work week will be cool starts but rather warm afternoon hours with highs near 90 through Friday. This weekend we will keep an eye on the dryline and associated daily evening chances that begin this weekend and continue into next week. Afternoon temperatures should drop back into the 80s starting this weekend.

