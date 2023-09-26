Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Clovis Fire Department conducting controlled burn Tuesday

Clovis city officials announced a controlled burn will take place starting Tuesday morning.
Clovis city officials announced a controlled burn will take place starting Tuesday morning.(Source: City of Clovis)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis city officials announced a controlled burn will take place starting Tuesday morning.

The Clovis Fire Department will be conducting the controlled burn at Ned Houk Park. The burn started at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to last about 8-10 hours.

City officials say the burn is meant to reduce heavy fire load from fallen trees and debris to minimize the risk of wildland fire.

Officials say a pre-staged fire apparatus and water tankers will maintain a fire watch throughout the burn.

Members of the community are asked to avoid the area. If you see a column of black smoke near Ned Houk Park, officials say do not be alarmed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
Joseph Gunter, booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold for kidnapping charges...
Gray County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old from Ohio
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Latest News

Online registration for the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild’s 22nd Buddy Walk ends this Thursday.
Online registration for Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild ‘Buddy Walk’ ends Thursday
Ruben heads to Boys Ranch and meets up with the theater program to learn about the importance...
Ruben on the Road: Boys Ranch theater highlights importance of extracurriculars
City of Amarillo logo
Amarillo Municipal Court closed Thursday for server maintenance
The Curry County Health Council and United Way of Eastern New Mexico will hold a recovery walk...
Curry County Health Council, United Way of Eastern New Mexico to hold recovery walk