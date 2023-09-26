Clovis Fire Department conducting controlled burn Tuesday

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis city officials announced a controlled burn will take place starting Tuesday morning.

The Clovis Fire Department will be conducting the controlled burn at Ned Houk Park. The burn started at 7:00 a.m. and is expected to last about 8-10 hours.

City officials say the burn is meant to reduce heavy fire load from fallen trees and debris to minimize the risk of wildland fire.

Officials say a pre-staged fire apparatus and water tankers will maintain a fire watch throughout the burn.

Members of the community are asked to avoid the area. If you see a column of black smoke near Ned Houk Park, officials say do not be alarmed.

