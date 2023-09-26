Who's Hiring?
Angels take on the Rangers in first of 3-game series

The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers to open a three-game series
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Texas Rangers (87-68, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (8-8, 4.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (7-13, 4.64 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -192, Angels +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 70-86 overall and 35-40 in home games. The Angels have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .245.

Texas has an 87-68 record overall and a 37-37 record in road games. The Rangers rank second in the AL with 223 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Monday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 36 home runs while slugging .500. Leody Taveras is 10-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (hand), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (knee), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyren Paris: 60-Day IL (thumb), Shohei Ohtani: 15-Day IL (oblique), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (biceps), Chase Silseth: 7-Day IL (head), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

