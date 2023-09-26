Amarillo police increase reward for information on March homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is increasing a reward to $5,000 for information on a deadly shooting that happened in March.

Amarillo police said on March 26 around 4:45 a.m., officers were called about three gunshot victims who were taken to a hospital.

Officials said 21-year-old Jarvaurian Penns was pronounced dead and two teenage girls had non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near the Amarillo Boulevard and North McMasters Street.

At first, Amarillo Crime Stoppers was offering a $1,000 reward for information on the homicide, but they are increasing the price now.

If anyone has information on this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

