Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police increase reward for information on March homicide

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is increasing a reward to $5,000 for information on a deadly shooting that happened in March.

Amarillo police said on March 26 around 4:45 a.m., officers were called about three gunshot victims who were taken to a hospital.

Officials said 21-year-old Jarvaurian Penns was pronounced dead and two teenage girls had non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened near the Amarillo Boulevard and North McMasters Street.

At first, Amarillo Crime Stoppers was offering a $1,000 reward for information on the homicide, but they are increasing the price now.

If anyone has information on this case, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
Joseph Gunter, booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold for kidnapping charges...
Gray County deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old from Ohio
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled; 3-year-old girl found
FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Latest News

Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Police: Teen wanted for Arizona murders shoots, kills 18-year-old in Clovis
The Shawnee Tribe has officially broke group on a $70 million expansion of Golden Mesa Casino.
Oklahoma Panhandle’s only casino breaks ground on $70 million expansion including a hotel
The Santa Fe Historical Railroad Museum has been housed on Polk Street for many years but now...
‘We want to be a destination’: Santa Fe Historical Railroad Museum relocating
Scouts BSA builds 'Bug Hotel' for Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Education Center
Scouts BSA builds ‘Bug Hotel’ for Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Education Center