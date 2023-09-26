Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police arrest 18 in anti-gang operation during Tri-State Fair

Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the Tri-State Fairgrounds.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested 18 people during an anti-gang operation in the vicinity of the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The Amarillo Police Department conducted a Tri-State Fair Anti-Gang Operation from September 18 through September 22. The operation was a collaborative effort aimed at addressing and mitigating gang-related criminal activities near the fair.

Over the five days, law enforcement conducted over 200 traffic contacts, arrested 18 people for on-view charges and warrants and seized two handguns from known felons.

Agencies including the Amarillo Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Crime Analysis Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division, The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol Division and Potter County Sheriff’s Office worked on the operation.

Police say these results highlight the dedication and effectiveness of law enforcement personnel.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

