Amarillo Municipal Court closed Thursday for server maintenance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Municipal Court will be closed Thursday, September 28 for server maintenance.

City officials say the court’s online payment service will be unavailable from 5:00 p.m. Wednesday to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The court is scheduled to reopen on Friday at 8:00 a.m.

If you have an appearance or payment due on Sept. 28, you can appear or pay on Sept. 29.

