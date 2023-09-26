Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Council agrees to make improvements to Hodgetown

Hodgetown will be getting $4.5 million worth of improvements after the Amarillo City Council agreed to make improvements ordered by Major League Baseball.
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown will be getting $4.5 million worth of improvements after the Amarillo City Council agreed to make improvements ordered by Major League Baseball.

It awarded Western Builders the construction contract at their meeting today.

Interim City Manager Andrew Freeman said some of the changes include extending safety nets in front of all seats, locker and shower areas for women and more safety features.

The city’s $4 million share will come from bonds to be paid with hotel motel taxes collected from travelers and the rest of the money will be paid by Sod Poodle owners the Elmore Sports Group.

