‘We want to be a destination’: Santa Fe Historical Railroad Museum relocating

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Santa Fe Historical Railroad Museum has been housed on Polk Street for many years but now it’s tracks will lead to another location.

“It originated out of this building, however because of the security that goes on in this building, we realized that we couldn’t have families coming and going,” said Jamie Beckham, director of development and marketing at the Amarillo Depot.

For now the museum is keeping mum, saying the new location will be revealed to the public soon.

“They’ve secured another spot in Potter County to maybe open up their museum and also facilitate train rides,” said John Coffee, precinct three Potter County commissioner.

It will highlight the history of Amarillo and the Panhandle with a focus on its railroad history.

“We are focused on education, philanthropy and arts in Amarillo because that’s a huge part of our history and culture. All of that we want to pull into this project,” said Beckham.

The goal is to also promote Amarillo tourism.

“On our webpage and our Facebook page we’ve been talking about Amtrack coming to Amarillo. We don’t want just another place for people to go while they’re here. We want to be a destination. A reason for people to stay more than one night in Amarillo. We want people to look at Amarillo and think oh my gosh there is so much to see and do there,” said Beckham.

Despite having no opening date planned, Beckham is hopeful the museum will open sooner rather than later due to high public interest.

