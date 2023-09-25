Who's Hiring?
Warming Up

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a pleasant weekend the temperatures are on the rise the rest of the week. Highs by the middle of the week will run about 10° above average for this time of year, near 90°. Rain chances are small until late week. A handful of afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible the next few day. By late-week and the weekend the chance for scattered storms look to increase a bit.

