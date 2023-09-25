Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center receives first Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has received a Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award from the Texas Veterans Commission.

TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman says, “Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is honored to serve our veteran students by providing an academic community to support them in their success and future careers in health care. Congratulations to our Veterans Resource Center team and Student Affairs for their work and this well-deserved recognition.”

The Texas State Legislature established the VEERA program to recognize public colleges’ and universities’ excellence in providing education and related services to veterans and the military-connected community.

Sara Henly, director of the TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center and a veteran, explained what this award means to TTUHSC and how her experience as a veteran helps with her current role.

“Distinctions like this show how far we have come as an institution and how we are advocating for our students. As a veteran, I am able to build that trust with our military-connected students, and they can believe that when I advice them on something, it’s in their best academic and professional interest,” says Henly.

The TTUHSC will receive the VEERA honor on Oct 23.

