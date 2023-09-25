SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Naron, Andy Cavalier and Chris Caray

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Adam Naron, Andy Cavalier and Chris Caray on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Adam Naron, Hereford Football Head Coach:

Hereford football head coach Adam Naron tells us about the team’s confidence, community support for the sports programs and more!

Andy Cavalier, Canadian Football Head Coach:

Canadian football head coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about preparing for the non-district match up with the Randall Raiders, keeping players hungry for success and more!

Chris Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcaster:

Sod Poodles broadcaster Chris Caray chats with us about the Sod Poodles returning to Hodgetown for the Texas League Championship tomorrow, what he expects to see and more!

