SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Adam Naron, Andy Cavalier and Chris Caray

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Adam Naron, Andy Cavalier and Chris Caray on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Adam Naron, Hereford Football Head Coach:

Hereford football head coach Adam Naron tells us about the team’s confidence, community support for the sports programs and more!

Andy Cavalier, Canadian Football Head Coach:

Canadian football head coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about preparing for the non-district match up with the Randall Raiders, keeping players hungry for success and more!

Chris Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcaster:

Sod Poodles broadcaster Chris Caray chats with us about the Sod Poodles returning to Hodgetown for the Texas League Championship tomorrow, what he expects to see and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

