Quiet Start

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Temperatures, while above normal, won’t be out of control hot as we start a brand new week. We’ll see highs consistently in the mid-80°s, with southerly and southwesterly winds for the first couple of days this week with sunny skies. Looking at rain chances, the southwest Texas panhandle and eastern New Mexico could see some isolated thunderstorm activity Tuesday night into Wednesday. We’ll warm by midweek, before an incoming system could bring shower and thunderstorm chances by the early weekend!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

