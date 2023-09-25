Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs

There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lottery said the jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.

The prize is the fourth largest in history, only surpassed by jackpots over $1 billion.

The winner will have the option to take $785 million in payments or cash out for $367 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in about 292 million, according to the lottery.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen died early this morning in the hospital, after being shot Saturday night.
Teen dies in hospital after Saturday night shooting in Clovis
Amarillo Police says a man has been arrested for trespassing after hours at Amarillo College...
Amarillo Police: Man arrested for trespassing with deadly weapon after hours at Amarillo College
Sod Poodles win game one over Travelers
Sod Poodles take Game 1 over the Travelers, could win championship Tuesday at HODGETOWN
Amarillo Police are searching for three male suspects, after an early morning robbery at Toot N...
Amarillo Police searching for suspects involved in early morning Toot N Totum robbery
The City of Amarillo says a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road wastewater treatment...
Wastewater spill contained at Hollywood Road Treatment Facility

Latest News

The aircraft landed safely and taxied under its own power to Gate A14.
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
Keegan Pruente, left, works with Laura Kilpatrick, right, during Keegan's piano lessons on...
More schools are adopting 4-day weeks. For parents, the challenge is day 5
Randal Quran Reid poses for a portait at his attorny's office Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Reid...
Facial recognition technology jailed a man for days. His lawsuit joins others from Black plaintiffs
FILE - Tennis fans drink water on a hot day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center...
After summer’s extreme weather, more Americans see climate change as a culprit, AP-NORC poll shows