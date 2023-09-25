Multiple car crash shuts down part of I-40 near Washington St. exit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Part of I-40 is shutdown by the Washington Street exit due to a multiple car crash.

The crash happened before 8:00 a.m. on Monday on westbound I-40 near Washington Street.

Traffic is backed up on I-40 westbound and the on ramp at Ross is blocked off.

Details are limited, but there appear to be at least two different wrecks.

The other wreck is near the area of I-40 and the interchange.

We will update you when more information is made available.

