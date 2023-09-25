Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments

FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Streaming giant Netflix revolutionized the way people watch television and movies, so much so that a lot of people may have forgotten it started out as a mail-order DVD rental operation.

That part of the business model largely fell into obscurity years ago and will officially end on Friday

The company announced in April the approaching end of DVD rental shipments.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote on the company’s website, “After an incredible 25-year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year.”

The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.

The company said in the following years, it had 40 million unique subscribers and mailed out upwards of 5 billion DVDs.

Netflix will send some subscribers 10 surprise DVDs in that final shipment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit
A teen died early this morning in the hospital, after being shot Saturday night.
Teen dies in hospital after Saturday night shooting in Clovis
Sod Poodles win game one over Travelers
Sod Poodles take Game 1 over the Travelers, could win championship Tuesday at HODGETOWN
Amarillo Police says a man has been arrested for trespassing after hours at Amarillo College...
Amarillo Police: Man arrested for trespassing with deadly weapon after hours at Amarillo College
Amarillo Police are searching for three male suspects, after an early morning robbery at Toot N...
Amarillo Police searching for suspects involved in early morning Toot N Totum robbery

Latest News

The ninth annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon and Awards is set to take place Oct. 12.
9th annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon to take place Oct. 12
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds
Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found inside an alligator's mouth