I-40 reopens after multiple car crash near Washington St. exit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - I-40 has reopened after a multiple car crash caused it to shut down Monday morning.

The crashes happened before 8:00 a.m. on Monday on westbound I-40 near Washington Street.

Traffic was backed up on I-40 westbound and the on ramp at Ross was blocked off.

There were three wrecks in the area.

One of the wrecks was in the area of 9th Street and Taylor Street, which involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We will update you when more information is made available.

