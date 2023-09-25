Who's Hiring?
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive...
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in north Texas.

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.

She is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, with a birthmark on the left side of the stomach and left leg.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and polka-dot pants.

Anyone with information is to call (972) 484-3620.

