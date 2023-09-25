Alzheimer’s Association invites public to 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the Amarillo community to join the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday.

The walk will begin at the Hodgetown Stadium, 715 S. Buchanan. Gates open at 9:00 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 10:00 a.m. and the walk starting at 10:30 a.m.

Organizers say participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Julie Gray, director of Development, Alzheimer’s Association, West Texas Chapter. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing disease today, take more steps toward treatments and finally ending this disease.”

According to a press release, in Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and over 1,000,000 caregivers.

To register for the event or for more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website.

