Teen dies in hospital after Saturday night shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A teen died early this morning in the hospital, after being shot Saturday night.

The Clovis Police Department says Saturday around 10:57 p.m. the dispatch center received multiple calls of a gunshot victim in the area of the Grand Avenue Homes, 2101 W. Grand Ave.

Officers were dispatched and arrived at the scene to find 18-year-old, Izayah Montano suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Clovis Fire Department EMS personnel transported Montano to the hospital.

Police say in the early morning hours of Sunday he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told responding officers they heard several gunshots and saw Montano fall to the ground and an unknown person running away from the scene.

The 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit (MCU) has been contacted to aid in this investigation.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information related to this shooting.

If you have any information call the department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.