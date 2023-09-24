Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles take Game 1 over the Travelers, could win championship Tuesday at HODGETOWN

Sod Poodles win game one over Travelers
Sod Poodles win game one over Travelers(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down the Arkansas Travelers 3-2 for Game 1 of the Texas League Championship series on Sunday afternoon. Game 2 will be back at HODGETOWN Tuesday for the potential to win the Texas League Championship.

The Travelers were in the lead after the third inning when Tyler Locklear hit a solo homerun.

In the top of the fourth, Amarillo answered back as Kristian Robinson doubles on a ground ball and Seth Beer scores. The Sod Poodles added one more that inning on a fielding error from Arkansas.

In the sixth, Deyvion De Los Santos doubled on a line drive scoring A.J. Vukovich giving Amarillo a 3-1 lead.

The Travelers tried rallying back in the bottom of the 9th as they came within one, but the rally ended with a double play from the Soddies.

Jake Rice captured the win on the mound pitching 1.2 innings, with no hits or runs, and striking out three.

Game 2 of the Texas League Championship will be Tuesday at HODGETOWN. It is a best two of three series, so if Game 3 is needed, it will also be at HODGETOWN on Wednesday.

NewsChannel 10 will have full coverage as Amarillo continues to fight for a Texas League Championship.

