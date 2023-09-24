Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lamar pitches a shutout, rolls past Lincoln (CA) for first win, 38-0

Robert Coleman threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Khalan Griffin and Damashja Harris combined to run for 198 yards and a touchdown apiece to help power Lamar to a 38-0 shutout win over unaffiliated Lincoln (CA)
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Robert Coleman threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Khalan Griffin and Damashja Harris combined to run for 198 yards and a touchdown apiece to help power Lamar to a 38-0 shutout win over unaffiliated Lincoln (CA) on Saturday night.

Coleman led the Cardinals on a five-play 75-yard opening drive, tossing a 4-yard pass to Andre Dennis for a touchdown, and followed it with a 70-yard, 12-play drive capped by a 2-yard toss to Izaha Jones. Harris scored from seven-yards out and Chris Esqueda kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Lamar a 24-0 lead at intermission.

The Oaklanders (0-5) managed just 106 total yards. TJ Goodwin completed 7 of 18 passes for 18 yards and Otis Weah carried 15 times for 48 yards.

Coleman was 15 of 19 for 192 yards for Lamar (1-3) Griffin carried 12 times for 117 yards. Harris added 81 yards on 11 carries.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Amarillo Police says a man has been arrested for trespassing after hours at Amarillo College...
Amarillo Police: Man arrested for trespassing with deadly weapon after hours at Amarillo College
Amarillo Police are searching for three male suspects, after an early morning robbery at Toot N...
Amarillo Police searching for suspects involved in early morning Toot N Totum robbery
The City of Amarillo says a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road wastewater treatment...
Wastewater spill contained at Hollywood Road Treatment Facility
Hughes Adams St. at BNSF RR S.W. 1st N.W. 1st.
TxDOT to rebuild 3 bridges in Amarillo

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Houston Astros
Royals hit 4 homers, beat slumping Astros 6-5 for sweep and 6-game winning streak
He spoke no English, had no lawyer. An Afghan man's case offers a glimpse into US immigration...
He spoke no English, had no lawyer. An Afghan man’s case offers a glimpse into US immigration court
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the distance, Nov. 4,...
The Supreme Court will hear a case with a lot of ‘buts’ & ‘ifs’ over the meaning of ‘and’