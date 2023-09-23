Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wastewater spill contained at Hollywood Road Treatment Facility

The City of Amarillo says a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road wastewater treatment...
The City of Amarillo says a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road wastewater treatment facility has been contained.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo says a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road wastewater treatment facility has been contained.

The spill happened Friday around 6 p.m. and was contained early this morning at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The City of Amarillo says the discharge was caused by flow and organics loading overburdening the treatment system.

The spill released 141,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater into Playa Lake 40 located on the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Plant grounds.

The city says chlorine disinfection tablets were added into the runoff as it traveled to Playa Lake 40.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B
An Amarillo federal judge made mixed rulings Thursday in the case of West Texas A&M University...
Federal judge issues mixed rulings on WTAMU drag show case
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 9/21 and 9/22
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Amarillo Police are searching for three male suspects, after an early morning robbery at Toot N...
Amarillo Police searching for suspects involved in early morning Toot N Totum robbery
Amarillo Police says a man has been arrested for trespassing after hours at Amarillo College...
Amarillo Police: Man arrested for trespassing with deadly weapon after hours at Amarillo College
VIDEO: Sod Poodles advance to Texas League Championship
VIDEO: Sod Poodles advance to Texas League Championship
Hughes Adams St. at BNSF RR S.W. 1st N.W. 1st.
TxDOT to rebuild 3 bridges in Amarillo