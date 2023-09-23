Wastewater spill contained at Hollywood Road Treatment Facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo says a wastewater spill at the Hollywood Road wastewater treatment facility has been contained.

The spill happened Friday around 6 p.m. and was contained early this morning at 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The City of Amarillo says the discharge was caused by flow and organics loading overburdening the treatment system.

The spill released 141,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater into Playa Lake 40 located on the Hollywood Road Wastewater Treatment Plant grounds.

The city says chlorine disinfection tablets were added into the runoff as it traveled to Playa Lake 40.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

