Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Strong start from Sandies leads to dominant 42-6 performance over Rebels in district opener

Amarillo High defeats Tascosa
Amarillo High defeats Tascosa(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies defeat rival Tascosa Friday night 42-6 at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium to start district action 1-0.

The Sandies came out firing on cylinders.

Amarillo High scored two touchdowns early in the first quarter, capitalizing off of Tascosa’s turnovers.

A philly special early in the second quarter as Will Flaming tossed it to Oliver Parsons in the backfield, and Flaming goes out for the pass to score put the Sandies right where they wanted to keep the momentum going.

In the end, Amarillo High flips the script from last season and beats intercity rival Tascosa 42-6 to start district play with a win.

Amarillo High stays home next Friday to take on AISD rival Caprock.

Tascosa travels to Abilene High next Friday night for its next district game.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in police custody after a SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Goodnight Trail
Justin Rodney Abel
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for evading arrest charge
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Landon Garcia, sentenced for transportation of child pornography (Source: Randall County Jail)
Amarillo judge sentences Dumas man to 20 years for transporting child pornography
A child was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
LPD: 1-year-old killed after struck by vehicle near 54th and Ave. B

Latest News

Amarillo Sod Poodles win game 3, move on to Texas League Championship
Amarillo Sod Poodles win game 3, move on to Texas League Championship
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, KJ Doyle and Kelley Lee
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, KJ Doyle and Kelley Lee
VIDEO: Sod Poodles face San Antonio in winner-take-all Game 3 tonight
VIDEO: Sod Poodles face San Antonio in winner-take-all Game 3 tonight
KJ Doyle talks to us about the Sod Poodles' playoff journey!
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle talks to us about the Sod Poodles' playoff journey!